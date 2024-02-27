Bamco Inc. NY Sells 12,101 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $144,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $84.89. 1,908,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,591. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

