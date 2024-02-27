Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the quarter. Primerica comprises 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 5.50% of Primerica worth $373,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Primerica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,806. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.68 and a 1 year high of $254.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

