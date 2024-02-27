Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 197,912 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,912 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $117,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore raised their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473,409. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.21 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.