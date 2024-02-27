Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 197,571 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $92,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.37. 492,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average is $181.15. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $256.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

