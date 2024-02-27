Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.66% of BRP Group worth $72,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

BRP Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 36,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

