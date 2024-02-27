Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,191 shares during the period. Morningstar comprises approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.11% of Morningstar worth $310,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,688. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $301.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.42.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MORN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,403,451.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,403,451.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,653 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile



Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

