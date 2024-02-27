Bamco Inc. NY Has $80.28 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Snowflake worth $80,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Snowflake by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 1,292,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

SNOW traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.24. 1,874,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

