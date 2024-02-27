Bamco Inc. NY Has $239.84 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM makes up about 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $239,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,677,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.
Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Ceridian HCM Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
