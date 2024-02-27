Bamco Inc. NY Buys 82,134 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.56% of MGM Resorts International worth $70,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 1,031,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,645. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

