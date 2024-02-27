Bamco Inc. NY Buys 500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.82% of TransUnion worth $113,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. 326,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,645. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -28.19%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

