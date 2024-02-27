Bamco Inc. NY Buys 3,857 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels makes up about 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 5.17% of Hyatt Hotels worth $565,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:H traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.05. The stock had a trading volume of 344,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,498. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

