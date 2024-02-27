Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,428 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Baidu were worth $76,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.75. 2,604,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.