B. Riley Upgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.80 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.40.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Get AXT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AXTI

AXT Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.53 on Friday. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,548 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AXT by 866.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.