B. Riley Raises EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $25.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 444,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,046. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.87.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,803 shares of company stock worth $1,613,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 67.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

