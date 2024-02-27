AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXTI. B. Riley upgraded AXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

AXT Stock Up 17.4 %

Institutional Trading of AXT

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $197.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in AXT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 285,113 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

