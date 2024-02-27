Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -274.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 283.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 456,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 105.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 400,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 209.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 377,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

