Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.
Axonics Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -274.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61.
Insider Transactions at Axonics
In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AXNX
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.
