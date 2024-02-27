Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Guggenheim raised Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. Avista has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Avista by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Avista by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

