AvidXchange (AVDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVDX opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.94. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,369 shares of company stock worth $827,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 782.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

