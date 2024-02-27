Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $39.10 or 0.00068892 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and $619.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,869,930 coins and its circulating supply is 377,180,290 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

