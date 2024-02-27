Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$4.95 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.12 to C$4.95 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.46. 442,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.86.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

