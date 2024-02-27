aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LIFE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
