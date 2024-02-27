aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIFE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on aTyr Pharma

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 89.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.