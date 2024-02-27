Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Atlanticus Price Performance
NASDAQ ATLCP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.
Atlanticus Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanticus
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.