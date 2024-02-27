Atlanta Braves (BATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,567,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 794,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

