Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17, Yahoo Finance reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.
Assured Guaranty Stock Performance
AGO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,193. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62.
Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.
Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $223,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 24.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Assured Guaranty Company Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
