Ashland Inc. (ASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 15th

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NYSE:ASH opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

