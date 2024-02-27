Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

