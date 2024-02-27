ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.40

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.40 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 61329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. William Blair started coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASGN to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock worth $924,817. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

