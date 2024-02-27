Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Decreased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,651 shares of company stock valued at $46,124,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $276.25 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

