Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.46. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

