Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 4259053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
