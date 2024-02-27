Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 4259053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$250.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Stories

