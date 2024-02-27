Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Shares of ARQT opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $914.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,804,000 after buying an additional 1,611,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after buying an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.