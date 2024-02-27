Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.75. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 2,323,369 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.