Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $203.55 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

