Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Hits $795,048.13 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $795,048.13 and $829.64 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

