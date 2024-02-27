Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.73, but opened at $69.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 187,183 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

