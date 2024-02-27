Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

