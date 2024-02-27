Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Holdings Lifted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT makes up 9.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $40,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 207,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,289. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

