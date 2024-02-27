Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $314.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

