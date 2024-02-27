Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target at $32.40

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $406.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.33 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.