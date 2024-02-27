Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,360 shares of company stock worth $15,596,383. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Report on AMPH

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.