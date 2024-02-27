Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down to $286.37

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $286.37, but opened at $279.10. Amgen shares last traded at $278.78, with a volume of 428,772 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

