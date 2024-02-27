American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.210-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.21-10.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Get American Tower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.