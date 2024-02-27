American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.21-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.38. American Tower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.210-10.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.67.

American Tower stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 17.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

