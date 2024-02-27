American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $397,678,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $217.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18. The company has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

