American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.