American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.35. 1,856,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.