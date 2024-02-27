American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEO. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,325. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 167,572 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,242,000 after buying an additional 155,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.