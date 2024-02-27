AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $882.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $85.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.