AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
AMB Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMFC remained flat at $19.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. AMB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $24.01.
AMB Financial Company Profile
