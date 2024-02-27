AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

AMB Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMFC remained flat at $19.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. AMB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

