Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.69

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 8371985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Up 27.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $777.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 162.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 227,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 28.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,160 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.